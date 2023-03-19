Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of March 19:
Live music at Little Wooden Penguin
Little Wooden Penguin will host 380 Acoustics starting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.
"Make plans to come out and enjoy a tremendous night outdoors under the stars. We’ll supply the music. Craft beer on tap!" the event page states.
Little Wooden Penguin is located at 212 N Oklahoma Drive.
Spring kickoff BBQ party
Celina Ace Hardware will host a spring kickoff BBQ party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
The "Flavor Fest" event will take place at 1371 S. Preston Road in Celina.
How to grow great-looking roses
Shades of Green Nursery and Landscape will host a workshop on how to grow roses. The workshop kicks off at 1 p.m. March 25.
The free event will cover: proper site prep, proper pruning to prevent problems, disease identification and control and pest management.
Shades of Green's Celina location is at 1213 E Sunset Blvd.
The nursery will also host the same clinic at 10 a.m. at its Frisco location (7401 Coit Road).
Bar Wars Farmers Market Challenge
Area bar tenders will compete in a cocktail challenge using ingredients from the McKinney Farmers Market at Chestnut Square.
The event is slated for 6-9 p.m. March 20 at Chestnut Square Historic Village (315 S Chestnut St.)
Easter Egg Display
In 2021, the Heard-Craig Center for the Arts shared a Pysanky exhibit with 100% of the proceeds donated to Ukrainian relief efforts. This year in 2023, the center is able to share a local egg exhibit where the eggs are all done in artful style.
The show runs from March 21-31. The center is located at 205 W. Hunt St.
