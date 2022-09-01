5_Things_Celina.jpg

School is in full swing, fall is (basically) here and there is much to do in the Celina community.

We get it: it's hard to keep track of everything going on. That's why every week, the Celina Record will gather a list of key events that are happening around town so that you, our readers, have an answer to that fateful question, "So what do you want to do tonight?" 

Friday Night feature possibly.jpg

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments