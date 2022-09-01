School is in full swing, fall is (basically) here and there is much to do in the Celina community.
We get it: it's hard to keep track of everything going on. That's why every week, the Celina Record will gather a list of key events that are happening around town so that you, our readers, have an answer to that fateful question, "So what do you want to do tonight?"
Here's a list of five events to mark on your calendar for the week of Sept. 5.
5 years for Tender Smokehouse
Tender Smokehouse will start the week off by celebrating its five-year anniversary starting Sept. 6. The celebration includes $5 pints of beer, sides and pudding for the entire week. The celebration lasts through Sept. 10.
If you do visit Tender on Tuesday, you have a chance to run it off with the Celina Runners Wednesday night.
The group meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. for an outdoors run and hang out afterwards. The runs start from Jimbo's Pizza (501 W Walnut St.) at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, according to the group's Facebook page.
Support your local team
The Celina Middle School Volleyball Team will go head to head against Piner Middle School during a 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 home game at Moore Middle School (300 East G.A. Moore Parkway).
The September iteration of Celina's Friday Night Market is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Sept. 2 in the downtown square. The event features vendors selling local products ranging from produce to candles to artisan creations.
Celina High School's varsity football team will face Legacy the School of Sport Sciences, based in Spring, Texas, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9. The game will be played at Celina High School, 3455 N Preston Road.
