Updated: January 22, 2023 @ 10:25 am
Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Jan. 22 in and around Celina:
The Celina Public Library will host a movie Monday on Jan. 23. The event is slated for 5:30 p.m.
The Celina Public Library is located at 142 N Ohio St.
The city of Celina has scheduled a workshop that aims to allow newcomers to learn about city services and community engagement.
The one-hour workshop is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. Jan. 23 in Celina City Council chambers at 112 N Colorado St.
Register at tinyurl.com/ycx545dr
The Celina Public Library will host its next adult coloring night event starting at 6 p.m. Jan. 24.
The Celina Public Library is located at 142 N Ohio St.
ROLLERTOWN Beerworks will host a second annual Burns night from 5-10 p.m. Jan. 25.
"Mark your calendars. The Proper Baking Co is making their triumphant return and so is "The Landlord," our 80-Shilling Scotch style Ale," the event page states.
ROLLERTOWN is located at 412 Oklahoma St. STE 106 in Celina.
The Star will host a showing of "Frozen" starting at 6 p.m. Jan. 25.
The event will include the movie along with appearances from favorite characters, hot chocolate, "Frozen"-inspired watching lounges, popcorn, cotton candy and face painting.
Attendees can bring their lawn chairs, blankets and dogs. The event is free.
