Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Jan. 8
Watch the NCAA National Championship Game (with sound) at Rollertown Beerworks
ROLLERTOWN will host a watch party for the NCAA National Championship on Jan. 9. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the game will be on with sound. Event includes happy hour the whole time. Attendees can bring their own food, "but if y'all want, we can order up some Jimbo's Pizzas for the taproom," the ROLLERTOWN event page adds.
The Texas Astronomical Society holds monthly Star Parties where members and guests can get together to observe and educate others about the night sky. Look at planets, stars and other celestial wonders at Frisco Starfest, taking place the second Saturday of each month at Frisco Commons Park.
The first Monday McKinney Trade Days of 2023 is slated for Jan. 13-15.
At Third Monday McKinney Trade Days, you will find a mix of fair-style food vending, antiques, trendy apparel and accessories, garage sale items, a great variety of home and outdoor decor, pet supplies, health and beauty products, and more. Third Monday McKinney Trade Days has 18 acres of parking, two ATMs, clean restrooms, three shopper entrances, and exits, as well as a heated and air-conditioned Mall.
Parking is $5 on Saturday and Sunday until 4 pm. Parking is free on Fridays and Sat-Sun after 4 pm.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.