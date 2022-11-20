Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Nov. 20th in and around Celina:
3rd Annual Hazy Gonna Set it Off Main Event ft Ben & Skin, Celina Police Association, & Grace Bridge
ROLLERTOWN, Grace Bridge and the Celina Police Association have teamed up to host the third annual "Hazy Gonna Set it Off! Main event!"
This year's event will include a can drive and charity element. The event is family friendly, according to the event page.
The event runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Nov. 23 and will include kids activities, a pop-up with Granny's Sweeties Cakes and Confections, a visit from Celina Police Department vehicles and live music.
Melissa Farmer and Artisan Market
Grassroot Market will host a Melissa Farmer and Artisan Market from 2-6 p.m. Nov. 26 at the open air plaza behind Melissa's city hall (3411 Barker Ave. in Melissa)
"We have all kinds of food from hot food trucks, produce, bread, pickles, jams, nuts, snacks, salsa, and much more," the event page states. "We also feature local makers and crafters selling a variety of handcrafted goods and products."
Home for the Holidays
Historic Downtown McKinney will host its Home for the Holidays event from Nov. 25-27, marking the 41st year for the event.
McKinney's downtown will feature family activities, food and entertainment with a Christmas celebration theme.
The free festival opens on Friday Nov. 25 at 10:30 a.m. and runs through Sunday Nov. 27.
More information is at mckinneytexas.org/677/Home-for-the-Holidays
'A Christmas Carol'
McKinney Repertory Theatre presents its annual one-hour performance of “A Christmas Carol” (story by Charles Dickens, adapted by Dr. Andrew Harris).
This year will mark MRT’s 16th production of Dr. Andrew Harris’ adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” and is being directed by Doug Latham.
McKinney Repertory Theatre (MRT) is a 100% volunteer, nonprofit, community theatre. MRT is McKinney’s Official Community Theatre and is a resident company at McKinney Performing Arts Center in historic, downtown McKinney.
Tickets are $13 for adults, $10 for Seniors 55 and up, $8 for children/students ages 4-18. Group tickets are available by calling the MPAC ticket office at (214) 544-4630.
Show times are as follows:
- Friday, Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 26 at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza
This holiday season, the Dallas Cowboys will host the sixth annual Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza at The Star in Frisco every Friday and Saturday evening at 6 p.m. through through Dec. 17 on Tostitos Championship Plaza.
The Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza is an electrifying 20-minute show that begins with the lighting of The Star’s 67-foot Christmas tree, lit with digital LED lights, and leads into a holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Rookie Squad, Dallas Cowboys Drumline, mascot Rowdy, Santa, and special Dallas Cowboys guest appearances.
This event is free and open to the public. Parking is free and available onsite.
This event is subject to weather. Check thestarinfrisco.com/calendar for updates.
