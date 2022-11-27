Here are five things to mark on your calendar for this week:
Christmas on the Square
Celina will host its annual Christmas on the Square on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 5 - 9 p.m. in the city's historic Downtown Square.
The event is free to the public and is one of the most popular and widely-attended celebrations hosted by the city each year. The event will be the official kick-off to Celina's annual Countdown to Christmas celebration.
"The historic Downtown Square will be completely transformed into a fun and beautiful Christmas destination for the holiday season," said Celina Mayor Sean Terry. "Christmas on the Square is one of my favorite nights of the year for people to experience our Downtown area. It is especially a magical night for the children in our community as they get to meet Santa and begin their very own countdowns to Christmas."
This year's event will include free pictures with Santa, cupcakes with Mrs. Claus, crafts at Santa's Workshop, Santa's Hot Cocoa Stand, live reindeer, local Christmas performers, free Kids Zone, photo opportunities throughout the Square, and the annual tree lighting ceremony to highlight the evening.
Free shuttles will be available for attendees at Celina High School (3455 N Preston Rd) and Brookshire's Food & Pharmacy (675 E Sunset Blvd at Preston Rd).
For more information on Christmas on the Square, visit lifeincelinatx.com/christmas
Free photos with Santa
Celina's downtown square will host Santa on Dec. 3 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Attendees can get free professional photos in front of the downtown Christmas tree.
Prosper Christmas Festival
Prosper has scheduled its Christmas Festival for 3-7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the town hall (250 W First St.).
The event includes horse drawn wagon rides, "Santa's Workshop," a kid's zone and a 7 p.m. tree lighting, as well as a fireworks finale.
More information is at prosperchristmas.org
Anna tree lighting
Anna will host its tree lighting event on Dec. 3. The event is slated for 5-8 p.m. at the Anna Municipal Complex, 120 W. 7th St.
Activities include crafts in Santa’s Workshop, photos with Santa, hot chocolate, a live reindeer, fireworks, and more.
More information is at tinyurl.com/mr3a27ds
A Nutcracker Prequel
Texas Youth Ballet will perform "Krakatuk: A Nutcracker Prequel," at the McKinney North High School Auditorium (2550 Wilmeth Road) on Dec. 3 and 4.
Attendees can view the backstory behind "The Nutcracker", adapted from the original story by E.T.A. Hoffmann.
Showtimes are:
- Dec. 3- 7-9:30 p.m.
- Dec. 4- 2-4:30 p.m.
More information is at tinyurl.com/57skufjy
