Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Oct. 23:
Bobcat Parent University
Celina ISD is hosting a parent event for the Bobcat community with Parent University, an opportunity for parents to hear from the district's counseling, technology, school nursing teams along with the CISD Police Department. CISD Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau will serve as the keynote speaker.
The event is at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at Moore Middle School (300 East G.A. Moore Parkway).
Tour a fire station
The Celina Fire Department will host an open house starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at Fire Station No. 2 (1805 Light Farms Way) in the Light Farms neighborhood.
Attendees can bring family and friends for an educational and fun day, free of charge. There will be live demonstrations, a junior firefighter obstacle course, station tours, giveaways, face painting, and an opportunity to visit with local firefighters.
The event is free and open to the public.
Halloween costume party
Brass Tap in Prosper will host a Halloween Costume Party from 5-11 p.m. Oct. 29.
The event will include a costume contest at 7 p.m. and live music at 8 p.m. There will also be voting on carved pumpkins, candy for kids and a scary movie on the big screen at 11 p.m.
The event is at 790 N Preston Rd 80 in Prosper.
Composting 101
Shades of Green Nursery in Celina is hosting a workshop on composting at 1 p.m. Oct. 29.
The clinic will cover:
What is compost?
Homemade vs. store-bought
How to make it yourself
What can and can't be composted?
How to apply compost once it's ready
The event will take place at 1213 E Sunset Blvd.
Trunk or Treat
Rollertown (412 N. Oklahoma Drive, Unit 106) will be hosting its second annual Trunk or Treat event from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 30.
"For the second year in a row, we invite you to bring your little ghouls and goblins out to our taproom for a fun afternoon of Trunk or Treat at the Brewery," the event states.
The event includes candy, a coloring book station and Halloween movies for kids.
"Want to decorate a trunk? Great- we need you! E-mail Lauren@rollertownbeerworks.com," the event states. "All trunk makers get their first beer/wine free, and then we'll be giving out a big prize for the winner of best decorated trunk that day."
