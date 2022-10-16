Here are five things to mark on your calendar in the Celina area for the week of Oct. 17
Support a local group through Dine Out Night
On Oct. 17, downtown staples Lucy's on the Square and Jimbo's Pizza will host Dine Out Night. A portion of each purchase in-restaurant or to-go will go to support Helping Hands of Celina, a volunteer organization that aims to serve those in need.
The event runs from 4 p.m. to closing time.
Attend a Halloween party
Silo Park in Prosper (380 West Broadway) is hosting a Halloween party from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 21. Attendees can come in costume. The event will include live music, food trucks and drink specials.
Tailgate with the Chamber
The Celina Chamber of Commerce will host a tailgating event at 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at Lamar National Bank in Celina (110 South Preston Road).
"Bring your family and network before the game at Lamar National Bank," the chamber stated. "We'll end early and give you plenty of time to get to the game!"
Support Celina ISD Athletics
The Celina Quarterback Club will host its largest fundraiser of the year from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 22 at Celina High School (3455 North Preston Road).
The event will be catered by Babe's Chicken Dinner and will include both a silent auction and a live auction. All proceeds go to Celina ISD Athletics.
Admission is $15 at the door.
Beware! of the Square
Celina will host its annual Halloween extravaganza from 4-9 p.m. Oct. 22 in the downtown square. The event includes a Thriller flash mob, haunted house, movie showing, trick-or-treating, escape room and more.
In addition, Carter Bloodcare will be at the event from 2-9:45 p.m. for a Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.
