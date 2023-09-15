When it comes to creating a 3,200-acre developing in north Texas, it’s all about creating a project that has something for everybody.
That’s the goal for the expansive Legacy Hills development, which will run along the eastern portion of the Dallas North Tollway and which is slated to include Celina’s first golf course.
The development, which broke ground in April of 2022, is slated to include 7,000 single family homes, 4,100 multifamily units, 100 acres of commercial development, a 27-acre city sports park, an extensive network of amenitized walking trails, seven amenity centers and, yes, an 18-hole championship golf course with a clubhouse, driving range, putting green and short game practice area.
The development also includes land for two fire stations, a police station and sites for future Celina ISD schools.
“We’re creating a city within a city,” said Brock Babb of Centurion American Development Group. “If you live at Legacy Hills, you don’t need to leave Legacy Hills.”
The development, bisected into a northern and southern portion by FM 455, is seeing progress with infrastructure developments. As of Aug. 15, Legacy Hills South was mostly paved, and the infrastructure (including roadways, water lines, sewer lines and storm lines) was slated to be complete within 60 to 75 days.
At the time, Babb said approximately 2,000 lots were slated to be delivered by builders by January or February of 2024. That includes builders like Mattamy Homes, Beazer Homes, Ashton Woods, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, M/I Homes and D. R. Horton.
Other builders announced with the Legacy Hills project includes First Texas Homes and Starlight Homes.
“This project has a lot of infrastructure that we had to build,” said Sean Terry, vice president with Centurion American. “We’re putting a lot of road infrastructure in place out there, running water and sewer to an area that most people in the city didn’t think would be developed for another five or 10 years.”
Terry said the project is slated to bring on about a $3 billion tax base at total buildout.
“Really think this brings something special to the city of Celina, not only creating a tax base, but creating a destination for people to come,” Terry said.
