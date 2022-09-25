Shades of Green Nursery has set up a hay maze for kids at its Celina location (1213 E. Sunset Blvd).
The maze and parking are free. The nursery has said the maze is fun for kids up to 8 years old.
The nursery is open every day from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and is closed on Sundays.
Celina Oktoberfest
The Celina Chamber of Commerce will host its fourth annual Oktoberfest on Oct. 1 starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 10 p.m. The event will include live music and a featured beer garden which will host a Stein Holding contest at noon and a beer pong tournament from 3-7 p.m. The event will also feature two kids zones. One will include inflatable features and a rock climbing wall. A “kinder” zone for younger children has been added this year, Cromwell said, and will be located at Two29 on the Square. The zone, which is open until 5 p.m., will include pumpkin decorating, cookie decorating and a petting zoo.
Attend a local fall vendor day
Lola's Local Market in Melissa will host its annual Fall Vendors day on Sundays (Sept. 25, Oct. 2, Oct. 9, Oct. 16 and Oct. 23) from noon to 4 p.m. at 1771 Kever Main, Melissa, Texas. The markets will include local artisans and vendors from the area selling products including desserts, arts and crafts as well as clothing.
