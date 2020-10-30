As Halloween draws near, Celina residents and neighborhoods begin preparing for trick-or-treaters during COVID-19.
Neighborhoods are generally letting the residents decide individually whether or not they want to give out candy to trick-or-treaters.
“We kind of talked about it as a community, and people were throwing out ideas on our Facebook page,” said resident Amy Cowen, who lives in the Bluewood neighborhood. “People are able to do what they want, essentially. If you want your kids to trick or treat, then absolutely. If you want to hand out candy, absolutely. If you're concerned about it or don't feel comfortable, we use the typical rule of thumb. If you're open for business, leave your lights on. If not, keep your porch lights off. There's no pressure for people who just don't feel comfortable with it.”
Philip Ferguson, who lives in the Heritage neighborhood, said that his homeowners’ association left it to individual residents to decide whether or not they want to participate with trick or treating.
“There's nothing keeping people from participating,” Ferguson said. “We do have some old folks in the neighborhood. I think they're going to keep their lights off that night and just not participate. That's fine. I think most everyone will though.”
Neighborhoods also left social distancing and other safety measures up to the residents.
“I think we also talked about too having, if you would prefer your trick or treaters to wear a mask as they come up to the door, then have a sign out front,” Cowen said. “That way, they know what to expect. Those who can't wear a mask or don't wear a mask will know to avoid those homes, keep a distance, things like that. I think there are also some homes who will just leave a candy bowl on the porch and have people stop by and grab it that way. I speak for myself when I say that I feel like our kids need a night of normal, and we'd like to keep Halloween normal for our kids this year, so we'll go to the homes that are open and available, and if not, we'll keep on walking.”
While local churches and the square have their own festivities, the neighborhoods do not plan to have any large events on Halloween.
“Some people go a little more than us, but it's your typical suburban neighborhood,” Ferguson said. “People will put some decorations, some lights, maybe carve a pumpkin or two, so that's about the extent of what you're normally going to see.”
Cowen said that feedback for neighborhood plans has been mostly positive.
“The climate here in Celina and for most people is that there is a concern for COVID,” Ferguson said. “In Celina, we try to keep things as normal as possible. In our city and our neighborhood, we moved forward with National Night Out, and it was one of the biggest turnouts we've had. We just did our Beware of the Square event this past Saturday, and there were thousands of people who showed up for that. In Celina, we are very much trying to maintain things as normally as possible with appropriate measures. We social distance, do things outside. We kind of joke that Halloween is easy because everybody is wearing a mask.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.