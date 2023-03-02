concept a.jfif

"Concept A" depicts one of two concept plans developed as part of a master planning process for Wilson Creek Park in Celina.  
"Concept B" depicts one of two concept plans developed as part of a master planning process for Wilson Creek Park in Celina. 

Celina is moving forward on developing a master plan for its next big park, and the city is seeking more community input as part of the process.

Celina has been in the early stages of developing a master plan for Wilson Creek Park, a roughly 100-acre park located east of downtown Celina at the intersection of future Roseland Parkway and future Sunset Boulevard. The park will be within walking distance for residents of the Parks at Wilson Creek neighborhood.

Survey results as presented by the city of Celina indicate a strong interest in cricket fields, trail and park lighting and more.   

