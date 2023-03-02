Celina is moving forward on developing a master plan for its next big park, and the city is seeking more community input as part of the process.
Celina has been in the early stages of developing a master plan for Wilson Creek Park, a roughly 100-acre park located east of downtown Celina at the intersection of future Roseland Parkway and future Sunset Boulevard. The park will be within walking distance for residents of the Parks at Wilson Creek neighborhood.
Back in late 2022, the city collected survey input from 455 people between Nov. 30 and Dec. 30. According to the city’s website, those results helped develop preliminary concept renderings by a consultant.
Survey results published to the city’s webpage indicate high interest in trail and park lighting, hard surface sports courts, playgrounds, pedestrian trails and bike trails. Survey results also indicated high interest in cricket fields, splash pads and spraygrounds and pickleball courts.
The two concept plans have been posted to the city website and are available at celina-tx.gov/1514/Wilson-Creek-Park. Both plans include a neighborhood park, diamond sports fields, court sports areas and more.
The city has since initiated a new survey, open through March 30, for more community input. The city has also scheduled a series of public meetings focused on the park, starting with a meeting on Feb. 23.
The next opportunities include:
A parks department tent at Friday Night Market on March 3 in the downtown square;
A public meeting of the parks board that will include discussion of the two concept designs on March 8;
A presentation by the parks department to the Celina Senior Center Operations on March 22;
Posting of concept renderings by the parks department, located at Old Celina Park for the first Saturday of spring youth sports leagues on March 25.
The new survey focuses on the two concept plans and asks residents to identify which they like better, as well as more detailed questions regarding the two concept plans. The city’s website notes that the two concept plans are not “set in stone,” but are visualizations about what the final buildout of the park could look like, taking into account the survey results from 2022.
