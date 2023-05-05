Cole Giametta

Prosper junior Cole Giametta raises his index finger after hitting a two-run home run in the Eagles’ 8-6 come-from-behind win over Flower Mound in Game 1 of a Class 6A bi-district playoff series on Thursday in Flower Mound.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

FLOWER MOUND – With the Prosper baseball team trailing Flower Mound by two runs in the seventh inning in Thursday’s Class 6A bi-district playoff game, Eagles head coach Scott Holder didn’t say much to his players. The message that he had for his Eagles was to attack and win the ballgame.

Having to play from behind is nothing new for Prosper. The Eagles dug out of a 2-4 start to begin District 5-6A play and went 6-2 in their last six games to clinch a playoff berth during the final week of the regular season.

