An AMBER alert was issued the morning of Jan. 5 for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler of Celina.
According to the alert, the Celina Police Department is searching for Vidler. Vidler is described to be a 17-year-old white female with brown hair, hazel eyes, 5-feet-5-inches tall.
According to the alert, the suspect is driving a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage bearing Texas license plate number RYT102. Vidler is reported to have last been seen at 7:19 p.m. on Jan. 2 on the 2000 block of Tapadero Drive in Celina.
In an 8:45 a.m. statement on Jan. 5, the Celina Police Department stated: "An Amber Alert was issued earlier this morning for a missing 17-year-old female in Celina, Texas. The Celina Police Department, in cooperation with other federal, state, and local law enforcement authorities, is currently searching for the missing teen who may have initially voluntarily left the home in which she was staying. Police believe there is no threat to the community."
"Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger," stated the alert as shown by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Anyone with information should contact Celina Police Detective Goodell at 214-901-8513.
The department said it plans to provide more information later today.
UPDATE 8:55 a.m.: This story has been updated with a statement from the Celina Police Department
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.