An AMBER alert was issued the morning of Jan. 5 for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler of Celina. 

According to the alert, the Celina Police Department is searching for Vidler. Vidler is described to be a 17-year-old white female with brown hair, hazel eyes, 5-feet-5-inches tall. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

