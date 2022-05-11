American Legion Post 145 of Celina has selected six Celina High School Juniors to represent the community for the 2022 Boys State and Girls State programs in Austin. This is the first time the post has sent Statesmen to Boys State since 2019, and the first time to send Delegates to Girls State.
This program is among the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction for high school students in the country. It is a participatory program where each student becomes part of the operation of his or her local, county, and state government. The program includes a visit to the State Capitol, which offers an opportunity to assemble in the halls of our legislative bodies and meet state officials. The entire program is nonpartisan -- the “National” and “Federal” political parties organized during the session are purely mythical and for the sole purpose of enabling the students to set up their own city, county, and state governments, using the existing constitution and laws as guides.
Program participants are exposed to the rights and privileges, the duties and the responsibilities of a franchised citizen. The training is objective and practical, with city, county and state governments operated by the students elected to the various offices.
Since its beginning in 1946, the Boys and Girls State program has seen many of its graduates elected to public offices which include the Presidency of the United States, the United States Congress, state governors and state legislators. Notable alumni include Garth Brooks, Dick Cheney, Katie Stam, Samuel Alito, Neil Armstrong, and Abigail Spencer.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.