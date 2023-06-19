The Celina Police Department’s Field Training Program offers one of the best training for new officers, according to Sgt. Bryce Kennedy.
“We invest very heavily in our (Field Training Officers) and our instructors,” said Kennedy. “The chief spares no expense when it comes to paying for training for our field training officers and instructors. The chief has really invested in the officers before they even get in a car.”
As part of a field training program, Field Training Officers (FTOs) work with trainees who are in a probationary program. Trainees learn about the job and get hands-on experience within the field.
As the Celina Police Department continues to grow and add new members, the field training program serves as a way to prepare officers to respond to and serve citizens in the community.
“Since Chief (John) Cullison got here, he said he wanted to have a recruit academy where we really teach them the Celina way and polish up a lot of things they need to be proficient on to best serve our citizens,” Kennedy said. “So every recruit academy I have had has been extended by a week.”
Kennedy said The Celina Police Department hires officers as often as possible.
After being hired, trainees are first sent to either Denton County Police Academy, Collin County Police Academy or Texoma Regional Police Academy, depending on when they are hired.
Each police academy is about 22 weeks long. After that, officers come to Celina to do the five-week recruit academy, then 16 weeks of field training if they are a new officer or eight to 10 weeks of field training if they are an officer with prior experience. Then field training officers are deemed ready to be on their own.
“I won’t put a field training officer in a position of field training until I am comfortable they know the material, they know how to teach and they are good with the recruits,” Kennedy said.
According to Kennedy, The Celina Police Department stands out from other cities because of the specialized intensive training it provides.
Kennedy said all trainees in the field training program go through the recruit academy, a five-week long program, where trainees learn about how the Celina Police Department operates. According to Kennedy, the goal is to make the recruit academy eight weeks long. It was a program that was only two weeks long when Kennedy joined the department.
Trainees receive almost 200 hours of classroom experience through the recruit academy in the classroom, in addition to 480 hours of the field training program of hands-on experience.
The Field Training Program has four phases, with a total of 480 hours of field training experience, where trainees gradually gain more power over making decisions, with supervision from an FTO until they are essentially on their own.
In phase one, everything is brand new, and officers get to learn everything, Kennedy said. The trainees learn expectations and emerge into how the Celina Police Department operates. This phase takes 80 hours.
In phase two, officers understand more about the system and have some experience, he said. A FTO is involved in the daily operations of the officer, trainees have the opportunity to make decisions, but the FTO is there to step in if it’s not the right decision. Trainees are also graded daily on different factors such as general appearance, relationship with officers and supervisors, relationship with the public, acceptance of feedback and attitude toward police work, technology, driving skills, report writing and more at the end of their shift. In this phase officers gain 160 hours of field training.
Phase three is another 160 hours, Kennedy said. Trainees have more control over making decisions but are still under supervision of the FTO.
In phase four, trainees are doing everything on their own, but still have the supervision to step in just in case. This phase is 80 hours of experience, and a check ride follows. On a check ride, trainees spend a shift with a sergeant who watches them from the passenger seat the whole shift to make sure they are good to be released on their own.
Nearly all officers pass the field training program, Kennedy said.
“I think that’s credit to our field training officers,” he said.
As Celina has grown, the program has changed, becoming more sufficient for where Celina is at now, said Kennedy.
Kennedy said the recruit academy is always adding classes, and what they teach in these classes makes the recruit academy stand out from others.
Trainees learn about many different topics during the five weeks ranging from defense tactics, de-escalation, narcotics, mental health and wellness, search and seizure, traffic and more in the recruit academy.
“This is something that is in this area not really being done,” said Kennedy.
Kennedy said the city just approved a brand new field training program module. These current trainees are the first to utilize this program, which documents what the students are learning. This program is called PowerDMS FTO program.
According to Kennedy, once the Celina Police Department’s new headquarters building opens, the goal is to teach more officers from different agencies, who will report to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOL). The building is expected to be completed in May 2024.
Kennedy said once they get into their new building their goal for the future is to teach many officers, not only from Celina but from other agencies as well.
