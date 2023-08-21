Ryan and Natalie Imhoff moved to North Texas in 2014 and have since planted roots in Downtown Celina by opening Buff City Soap. The shop, located at 308 W Walnut Street, features handmade soaps, bath bombs, laundry soap, events and more.
Tell us a little bit about yourselves.
We are a typical small town family. We have two boys (Braeden, 15, and Bayler, 14) as well as two dogs (Lewis and Nash) and a cat (Lola). We moved to North Texas in 2014 and absolutely love the area.
What brought you to Celina?
We both grew up in small midwestern towns in Missouri. Ryan's career offered us a chance to relocate to Texas, and we jumped on it right away. Celina feels a lot like where we both grew up with Friday night lights, a town square and an amazing sense of community.
What made you want to bring Buff City Soap to the downtown square?
We wanted to plant our business roots in an area with values, community and opportunity. Downtown Celina exemplifies these characteristics. In addition, the aesthetics of downtown fit the Buff City brand very well.
What has been the best part about running this business in Celina?
Getting to meet so many amazing people and the support of the Celina community. There are so many events downtown as well that really help provide customer traffic.
What has been the most surprising part about running this business in Celina?
The support that the city, EDC and chamber provide. It really is one big family.
What is your favorite soap flavor that you sell?
Ryan - Commando
Natalie - Sunday Morning / Narcissist
Braeden - Kraken
Bayler - Beast
What is something the community should know about Buff City Soap in Celina?
We are 100% plant based, and products are made in-house daily. One of the best parts of Buff City is our birthday parties, corporate team building events and GNO.
What do you like to do in your free time?
When we're not at Buff, you can find us on the football field, baseball field, basketball court, or on the lake.
What is a normal day like for you?
We have an amazing staff that really helps our operations run smoothly. Our days consist of making sure the staff have everything they need for the day, responding to messages/emails, attending various internal meetings for product creation and design, ensuring the business and financial side of things are in order and enjoying time in the shop with customers.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourselves, what would it be?
"More than my hometown" by Morgan Wallen.
What do you want your legacy to be?
To become a staple of downtown and give back to the Celina community.
