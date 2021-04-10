The Celina community has a lot of questions about what firefighters are up to.
“Why is there a fire truck at that grocery store?”
“Do you sleep?”
“How does that work?”
This year, the Celina Fire Department is looking to provide answers and insight.
Starting in May, some Celina community members will be part of the department’s inaugural Citizens Fire Academy, an initiative that Assistant Fire Chief Shain Hunn said aims to engage the community and help them understand what firemen do on a daily basis.
“It allows them to have a different perspective of the fire service and allows us, more than anything, to be able to engage the community and develop relationships,” he said.
Hunn said he has previously conducted a citizen’s academy in another city, a program that they found to be beneficial and that residents ended up looking forward to.
The Celina iteration will include learning forcible entry into a potentially burning building, aerial ladder climbing and pulling a fire hose full of water.
“They don’t realize how heavy the hose is when it’s got water in it,” Hunn said.
The 10-week program, open to those who live or work in Celina, will also include teaching participants how to use a fire extinguisher, getting CPR certification and learning how to use the Jaws of Life.
Also part of community engagement is showing locals that the fire department is always available for the community, Hunn said.
“Our organization is built on service, built on doing the right thing, and we want to educate others and make them aware or have a sense of awareness that ‘I can count on these folks to help us,’” Hunn said. “So I think that would be why we want to engage the community. It’s just a profession not many people know a whole lot about.”
A total of 17 Celina community members have signed up for this first round, Hunn said, and the group includes women and men from different backgrounds. Some are young adults who might be interested in pursuing the profession, and most don’t have a medical background.
“We’re excited to put those people together from various aspects and what they do in their careers and whatnot and be able to engage that group,” Hunn said, “and hopefully at the end of the day, one, they’ll be more educated, and secondly, some may actually end up in the fire service. That would be a blessing.”
This year’s academy begins May 13 and ends July 13. While registration has closed for the inaugural course, Hunn envisions the program growing in the future. He also envisions other programs that could engage citizens.
“As we grow, the fire department will grow with the engagement in the community with various programs that we feel would be beneficial,” he said.
As for why there’s a fire truck at the grocery store?
Well, Hunn explains, firemen have to eat, too.
