July was a special month for Parks and Recreation.
Those 31 days mark National Parks and Recreation Month, and to mark the occasion, Celina Parks and Recreation Director Cody Webb gave an annual presentation during the July 12 Celina City Council meeting. The presentation highlighted the big wins and future projects that will characterize life in Celina for years to come.
Here are three things to know about the state of Parks and Recreation in Celina.
Turf fields are a ‘grand slam’
About a year ago, Celina was celebrating the ribbon cutting of an expansion at Old Celina Park that included new synthetic turf baseball and softball fields to commemorate an official grand opening for the Old Celina Park expansion project.
One year later, during the July 12 presentation, Webb gave insight to the impact of the new turf fields at Old Celina Park.
“We did this right,” Webb told the council. “This was a grand slam, no pun intended.”
He described consistent interest in submitting tournament dates at the fields.
“On the practice side, all of our kids, every one of our kids gets to practice on these facilities,” Webb said. “And then when they’re done, after they’re scheduled, then we schedule out to the select organizations, and there’s a waiting list of about 20 people on that now to get a field.”
Senior center construction to begin in August
As Celina moves forward on developing the space around the historic Bobcat Field Complex into a large linear park, one nearby building is scheduled to be turned into a space for seniors.
One of the existing buildings that sits behind the stadium is slated to be redeveloped as a community center for Celina senior citizens. During the July 12 presentation, Webb said there are hopes that construction will begin on the center in August.
Celina ISD continues to use the building until Aug. 3, Webb said.
Renderings of the project show a building with a variety of amenities including a workout facility, arts and craft space, meeting space and kitchen space.
Keep an eye out for Celina’s ‘monthly turf tip’
During a July 15 video presentation with Mayor Sean Terry, Webb shared that the city will begin offering a “monthly turf tip” to residents. He offered the first one during the video presentation.
“It’s hot outside, everybody’s trying to water a lot, we’re under water restrictions, but the key to getting that water deep now is aerification,” Webb said.
He suggested marking where sprinklers are before aerifying front yards.
“That’ll allow that water to penetrate the dirt, get down to that critical root zone where we need it now to get through July and August with our yards at home,” Webb said.
Webb added that the Parks and Recreation Department was also in the process of aerifying facilities for the summer season.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
