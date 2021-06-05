A plan for a forthcoming Celina project has won a development award administered by the North Central Texas-based Center of Development Excellence.
According to a letter from the North Central Texas Council of Governments, Celina’s Bobcat Trail at Traditions Field Master Plan was identified by a nationally recognized jury of experts as one that exemplifies one or more of the center’s Principles of Development Excellence and as one that provides an “example of development excellence in the North Central Texas region.”
The letter, addressed to Rick Leisner of Norris Design, stated that the project was identified from among 26 applications.
As a result, the project has won a 2021 Celebrating Leadership in Development Excellence (CLIDE) Award.
According to the center’s website, the award was created in 2003 to “encourage innovative development” and practices that aim to deal with the region’s expected growth.
“By 2045, over 11 million people are expected to call the region home, a 51% increase in population from 2018,” the center stated. “This growth will bring new economic and cultural opportunities, and it will also bring new challenges. Collectively, we must effectively manage growth-related impacts on our air, water, transportation systems, and built and natural environments in order to maintain our region's quality of life.”
According to a city memo from Parks and Recreation Director Cody Webb, Celina contracted with Norris Design in 2019 to develop a concept plan for Bobcat Trail, also known as Traditions Trail. A concept plan shows the project would be located off Preston Road between East Ash Street and West FM 455.
The plan includes 14 primary elements including a fitness grove, amphitheater, food truck court and splash pad. The plan also includes pollinator gardens, tennis or pickleball courts and a concrete trail.
Webb stated the project has gone through a basic engineering review, and preliminary engineering has commenced.
The city is anticipating multiple public meetings during the summer and fall so that Celina residents can provide input, Webb stated.
Design is expected to begin in late 2021 or early 2022, Webb stated, and the first piece of the trail is expected to be under construction in early 2023.
The city is slated to celebrate the award during the Tuesday Celina City Council meeting, according to a meeting agenda. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at 112 N. Colorado St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.