Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the upcoming week in and around Celina:
ROLLERTOWN Bourbon Release event
ROLLERTOWN has scheduled a launch event for its new bourbon for 5-10 p.m. Feb. 4.
Starting at 5 p.m., the brand's new Belt Line Rd Bourbon Whiskey bottles will be available for purchase. Bourbon cocktails will also be on the menu as well as "an action-packed evening of celebration." The event takes place in the ROLLERTOWN taproom, 412 N Oklahoma St. No.106.
The event includes live music and an on-site cigar roller.
Toddler Tuesdays
The Celina Public Library (142 N Ohio St.) will host its next Toddler Tuesdays event at 11 a.m. Jan. 31.
A Tour of Asian Art
The Heard-Craig Center for The Arts will host a Tour of Asian Art from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 1.
The free session will take place in the Heard-Craig Carriage House. Attendees can bring a brown bag lunch.
2nd Annual Art Meets Poetry '23
2nd Annual Art Meets Poetry '23 is a collaborative effort of several entities, including The Mockingbird Poetry Society in McKinney, the Art Club of McKinney, the Art House, the Heard Craig Center of the Arts, and the McKinney Art Community. This is exhibition of arts by the artists paired with Ekphratic poems written by the poets (describe and respond to art.) It is also exhibition of poems written by poets paired with the interpretive visual/digital paintings in canvas, drawing in watercolors, sculpture or other mixed media.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Heard-Craig Center for The Arts (205 W Hunt St. in McKinney). The event is free. Cash donations will be accepted for local charities.
Sesame Street Live! at The Star
Everyone’s invited to take part in in Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic! This production features favorite Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more in a sensory adventure live on stage. Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic! visits Frisco on Feb. 4 and 5 the Ford Center at The Star.
