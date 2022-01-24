Shain Hunn serves as the Director of Organizational Leadership with the city of Celina. He previously worked as the Celina Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief for about five years. Hunn came back to his hometown of Celina after working for 22 years with Rowlett Fire Rescue.
“The decision to return to my hometown was easy as I have three generations of family from Celina,” Hunn said. He also has three children: Hailee, Hayden and Riley.
“I absolutely love serving this community any way I can, this alone brings me the greatest joy!” he said.
How long have you been in the Celina community?
I began school in Celina at the age of 7 through graduation in 1983. I have continued to reside in Celina with only a few stints taking me away for short periods of time.
How did you get in your line of work?
As mentioned earlier, most of my career has been in the fire service with the exception of my current position on the Executive Team with the city of Celina. The recent change has been very rewarding and such a blessing. Leadership is my passion, helping others become more successful by sharing the city’s core values and what it means to truly embrace these at work and at home. You know, there are so many aspects of leadership and finding a recipe that offers great success can be difficult for many. I start with always being kind and be a good listener, sounds easy but it’s not!
What has been your best career moment to date?
Although I have many fond memories in the fire service, I would have to say my current position in teaching and sharing leadership to others. I have been fortunate enough in recent years to be asked to present at several conferences across the state. Sharing my passion with others in an effort to afford them success is so rewarding. When asked to present, I begin with the idea that if I can change the life of one individual then it’s been worth my time.
Are you a native Texan?
YES, and very proud of it. Celina will always be my home and I will always try to give back in some capacity. I will always love this community and be thankful for the people here that shaped me to be the man I am today.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Attending school at Ala Hubbard (Where the high school is now) and practicing football there. We literally practiced football in cow pastures! There were a few obstacles you didn’t want to land in if you know what I mean…
What's your favorite area restaurant?
I realize this is not considered to be the very best considering the many great restaurants now, but hands down El Fenix has always been my favorite!
What's your favorite movie?
Gosh, there are so many for sure. Recently I watched “American Underdog.” I absolutely loved the story due to the example of determination and faith.
Tell our readers about your family.
I have two daughters and one son: Hailee, Riley and Hayden. They are my world, and I strive to be the very best father I can be.
What are your hobbies?
I love all sports to include hunting. Sports and hunting were a way of life growing up in Celina.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Mexican food!
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I am not afraid of snakes at all, BUT terrified of June bugs and grasshoppers!
