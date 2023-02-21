Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) will be joining supermarkets and food manufacturers across the country in celebrating the third annual Supermarket Employee Day Wednesday, February 22.
This day, recognized by FMI - The Food Industry Association, honors supermarket employees at every level for their dedication to feeding families, enriching lives, and strengthening communities.
In the United States, nearly 6 million supermarket employees help to keep shelves stocked and provide essential products and services to help people survive and thrive. BGC, which serves over 165 communities through more than 200 stores, recognizes the vital role played by its more than 19,000 employee-partners in strengthening these communities.
According to Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for BGC, "Retail grocery store employees play a vital role in keeping the food supply chain flowing, and our company is excited to honor and celebrate them. We invite members of the community to stop by any BGC store on February 22 and any time to congratulate and thank our local supermarket heroes."
To celebrate its employee-partners, BGC is increasing their employee discount to a special 22% discount that they can use on one transaction on Supermarket Employee Day. This is the third consecutive year that BGC is celebrating Supermarket Employee Day in this way. Furthermore, governors of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma, along with the Texas Senate and Smith County Commissioners Court in Tyler, Texas, where BGC has been based since 1928, have resolutions in place proclaiming Feb. 22 as Supermarket Heroes Day.
Leslie G. Sarasin, President and CEO of FMI—The Food Industry Association, emphasizes that supermarket employees deserve our gratitude and respect, especially since they have always been frontline heroes during periods of crisis. These brave and dedicated individuals keep communities strong and moving forward in the face of natural disasters or global pandemics.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
