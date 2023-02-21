Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) will be joining supermarkets and food manufacturers across the country in celebrating the third annual Supermarket Employee Day Wednesday, February 22.

This day, recognized by FMI - The Food Industry Association, honors supermarket employees at every level for their dedication to feeding families, enriching lives, and strengthening communities.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

