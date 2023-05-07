Branoofunck will be at Rollertown Beerworks (412 North Oklahoma St. No. 106) from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
The musical guest will be spinning classic hip hop jams, and the event will include local beer, wines, cocktails, nonalcoholic beverages and more.
Trivia night
Little Wooden Penguin will be hosting its weekly trivia night from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11.
The venue is located at 212 North Oklahoma Drive.
Celebrate the ACM Awards Country Kickoff at The Star
Country Music's Party of the Year is kicking off early with, a free two-day fan festival featuring a lineup of live performances, a beer garden, food trucks, special pop-ups and more at The Star in Frisco.
A free two-day country music festival, fans will have the opportunity to experience performances from some of Country Music’s up-and-coming stars and celebrate the ACM Awards’ return to North Texas.
Some of today’s most exciting up-and-coming country music artists will perform on the main stage, including several ACM Award nominees.
The ACM Country Kickoff will feature a Coors beer garden, food trucks, country-themed photo opportunities, ACM Awards show merchandise, and activations by a host of partners, including ACM Lifting Lives, Amazon Music, Ashley HomeStore, Kendra Scott, Lucchese, North Texas Ford and Visit Frisco.
Free concerts at Hub 121
Hub 121 will host a free concert featuring Chicago tribute band Windy City at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12.
The venue will also host a Taylor Swift-inspired concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
The concerts will take place at Hub 121, located at State Highway 121 and Alma Road.
No outside food or drink is permitted. More information is at hub121.com.
