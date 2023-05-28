Here are five things to do in and around Celina for the week of May 28:
Friday Night Market
Celina's next Friday Night Market is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. June 2 in the downtown Celina Square.
Visitors can stop by as vendors sell handmade, homemade and homegrown items.
The June 2 event will feature musical guest Matt Bell.
Car Show to benefit the Blocking Hunger Foundation
Rollertown Beerworks will host a "Cars for a Cause" car show from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3 that will benefit the Blocking Hunger Foundation.
The event will take place at 412 North Oklahoma St. Suite 106. There are no entry fees.
The sign-up link for cars is at app.garaged.io/login. All cars entered will get one free beer per car for participating.
Cheddr Wheel food truck will be on site serving breakfast burritos, Six Sips Coffee will be serving a selection of coffee beverages, and Rollertown will have a menu of beer, vodka cocktails, mimosas, wines and more. A portion of proceeds from this event will go directly to the Blocking Hunger Foundation who is on a mission to block hunger in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
380 Acoustics at Little Wooden Penguin
Performing duo 380 Acoustics will take the stage at Little Wooden Penguin from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at Little Wooden Penguin (212 North Oklahoma Drive).
Garden Club of Celina home tour
The Celina Garden Club's home tour event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, rain or shine.
Attendees will be able to take self-guided tours around gardens in the Celina area, including a winery. Vendors and food trucks will be on site at various locations.
Tickets are available at each home garden location or for pickup at Little Wooden Penguin (212 North Oklahoma Drive) on the day of the tour.
The second annual MillHouse MuralFest at the historic McKinney Cotton Mill (610 Elm St.) is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4.
The event is open to the public with free admission. Food, drink and kids creation station tickets will be available for purchase on site at the event. VIP tickets are also available which include admission to the pre-event artists reception on Friday, June 2, a commemorative glass, 20 tickets to be used for food and margaritas, a festival T-shirt and designated VIP seating inside TUPPS Brewery close to the music stage.
The event features the live creation of murals on the historic Cotton Mill.
