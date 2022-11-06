The next Melissa Farmer and Artisan Market is scheduled for 2-6 p.m. Nov. 12. The event, hosted in the heart of Melissa, will include food from hot food trucks, produce, bread, pickles, jams, nuts, snacks, salsa and more. According to the event Facebook page, the market will take place in front of Melissa City Hall, which is located at 3411 Barker Ave. The event also features local makers and crafters selling a variety of handcrafted goods and products.
Veteran's Parade
A Veteran's Parade has been scheduled for noon Nov. 12 in Anna.
The parade will kick off from Anna High School (1107 W Rosamond Parkway) and will go east on Rosamond, ending at the Anna Middle School parking lot. The event is hosted by Anna's chamber of commerce.
Mustang Meet and Show
The Brass Tap in Prosper (790 N Preston Road 80) is hosting a Mustang Meet and Show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12.
Attendees will be able to see the DFWs550 Mustang Group with cars on display including GT, Shelby, Cobra, 350 and more.
5K benefits Texas Great Pyrenees Rescue
Old Celina Park will be the setting for the Texas Great Pyrenees Rescue Pyrs & Beers 5K from 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 12.
The 5K, hosted by Texas Great Pyrenees Rescue and ROLLERTOWN, will take place at Old Celina Park with a finishers fest afterward at Rollertown Beerworks.
