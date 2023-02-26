Here are five things to mark on your calendar for this week in and around Celina:
Friday Night Market
It's back! Celina's first Friday Night Market of 2023 is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 3 in the downtown square.
Meet local vendors selling their handmade, homemade and homegrown items.
Celebrate Texas Independence Day at Rollertown
Rollertown Beerworks (412 N. Oklahoma St. No. 106) will host a Texas Independence Day celebration on Thursday, March 2 from 5-9 p.m. The event will include live country music with 380 Acoustics.
Learn how to grow fruit trees
Shades of Green's Celina location (1213 E Sunset Blvd.) will host a workshop on growing fruit trees starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4. The clinic will cover the best fruit trees for North Texas; when to plant fruit trees; how to plant fruit trees; how to prune fruit trees; how to control disease and pests.
Stand Up for the Kids
Helping Hands of Celina will host a night of laughs and comedic entertainment to support its mission of meeting the essential needs of children in the community. The event will run from 6:30-10:30 Saturday, March 4, at the Bella Terra Venue in Gunter.
Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary is hosting a Second Saturday Bird Walk from 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11.
"These bird walks are intended to help beginning and intermediate birders with bird spotting and identification techniques," the event page states. "There are also plenty of opportunities provided for participants to ask questions from experienced birders."
Reservations are not required. The program is included in general admission and is free for Heard Museum members.
The address is 1 Nature Place in McKinney.
