The city of Celina and Celina Chamber of Commerce are accepting nominations until March 1 for a Women of Influence celebration.
Celina community members can nominate women in Celina in leadership roles for one of the five nomination categories: Academic, Historic, Executive, Community and Philanthropic Influencer.
Nominations can be submitted at celina-tx.gov/FormCenter/Main-St-6/Women-of-Influence-Nominations-162
The Women of Influence Celebration will be held on March 21 from 6-9 p.m. at Two 29 on the Square. All women of Celina are invited to join.
For more information email lifeconnected@celina-tx.gov or call (903) 505-1469
