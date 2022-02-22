Celina file photo
Audrey Henvey/staff photo

The city of Celina and Celina Chamber of Commerce are accepting nominations until March 1 for a Women of Influence celebration. 

Celina community members can nominate women in Celina in leadership roles for one of the five nomination categories: Academic, Historic, Executive, Community and Philanthropic Influencer.

Nominations can be submitted at celina-tx.gov/FormCenter/Main-St-6/Women-of-Influence-Nominations-162

The Women of Influence Celebration will be held on March 21 from 6-9 p.m. at Two 29 on the Square. All women of Celina are invited to join.

For more information email lifeconnected@celina-tx.gov or call (903) 505-1469

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments