Celina voters’ decision to approve all alcoholic beverage sales within the city is expected to have an economic impact within the community.
Part of Tuesday’s election ballot for Celina voters included a local option election to allow for the sale of alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages within current city limits.
According to numbers from Collin and Denton counties, voters approved the measure with 76% of votes, or 5,866 votes. Results show that 24% of votes, or 1,856, were against the item. Numbers are unofficial until certified by the Celina City Council.
Back in 2010, a Celina election passed allowing for beer and wine sales on and off premises and allowing for mixed beverage sales at restaurants. However, the allowances applied only to the city limits as they stood in 2010 when the election took place.
Since then, Celina has grown by roughly 20 square miles, said Clint Bissett, board member with the Celina Economic Development Corporation. Anything added since the 2010 vote has been “dry” as a result.
“And the repercussion of that is that in those areas, they don’t have the ability to sell alcohol,” Bissett said. “Whether it’s beer, wine or liquor, you’re not going to get grocery stores, you’re not going to get convenience stores, you’re not going to get restaurants, you’re not going to get hotels, because the alcohol sales makes up so much of their revenue that it’s not worth it for them to develop those types of businesses in there. So having these newly annexed areas now fall under our alcohol regulations where they can do that, they can put in a convenience store at one of our major thoroughfares and be able to sell beer and wine will be a huge boon for the city with regards to the sales tax, and it will also, because of that, allow some of these areas to develop that wouldn’t necessarily have been able to otherwise.”
Melissa Cromwell, president of the Greater Celina Chamber of Commerce, said the approved item also allows any business currently selling beer and wine to expand to selling liquor without having to sell food.
“So economically, we’ll be able to have more stores and attract retail, commercial, restaurants that can serve alcohol,” Cromwell said. “This was the vote that had everything included in it, so if this wouldn’t have passed, places like Costco wouldn’t have been able to sell beer and wine.”
“I think this is a big win for the city of Celina,” she later said.
Numbers provided by Cromwell indicate that upon passage of the item, Celina could gain around $5.3 million a year in additional sales, over 50 new jobs and over $112,000 in local sales tax revenue.
“It keeps our sales tax dollars here, and it just kind of shows you that the citizens of Celina really believe in that, that we really need to keep the sales tax dollars here, because then we can take that money and then reinvest it back into the community,” Cromwell said.
The city of Celina has said results are expected to be canvassed later this month.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
