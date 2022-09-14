On Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, Celina American Legion Post 125 conducted a program to remember those all individuals who perished in the horrific attacks against America by terrorists who deliberately and with planned forethought crashed two domestic airplanes into the World Trade Center, and a third plane into the Pentagon. The program also called attention to the survivors of the World Trade Center attacks and the families of those who died that day.
Philip F. Shortino, Post 125 Adjutant, gave introductory remarks that highlighted the destruction of properties as well as the numbers of lives lost in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. He related somber events that took place in his former community that included clergy conducting church services to honor the deceased and providing comfort to the families of those who were killed. He also spoke of the heroic actions of Todd Beamer, who rallied fellow passengers to overtake the terrorists aboard Flight 93 to divert the plane from the White House, the supposed target, to a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
The program included a prayer to honor the fallen that was delivered by Jack Eramdjian, Celina Post 125 2nd Vice Commander.
Butch Wilson, Post Service Officer, was instrumental in coordinating with Celina High School for program support from the among the music department’s student enrollees. The students offered an acapella rendition of the Star Spangled Banner and TAPS was sounded by a bugler.
Prior to dismissal, Andy Hopkins, Post Commander, gave remarks thanking the Celina High School students for their participation in today’s ceremony. He also emphasized the importance of additionally remembering those unaccounted for numbers of individuals who perished months and years after the crashes due to illnesses or diseases brought on by their participation in clean-up activities at the debris fields.
The ceremony was attended by Post 125 members and a number of individuals from the Celina community
