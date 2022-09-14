911EventPic2.jpg

On Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, Celina American Legion Post 125 conducted a program to remember those all individuals who perished in the horrific attacks against America by terrorists who deliberately and with planned forethought crashed two domestic airplanes into the World Trade Center, and a third plane into the Pentagon. The program also called attention to the survivors of the World Trade Center attacks and the families of those who died that day.

 Philip F. Shortino, Post 125 Adjutant, gave introductory remarks that highlighted the destruction of properties as well as the numbers of lives lost in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. He related somber events that took place in his former community that included clergy conducting church services to honor the deceased and providing comfort to the families of those who were killed. He also spoke of the heroic actions of Todd Beamer, who rallied fellow passengers to overtake the terrorists aboard Flight 93 to divert the plane from the White House, the supposed target, to a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. 

911EventPic1.jpg

Andy Hopkins, Post Commander; Jack Eramdjian, Post Vice Commander; and Philip F. Shortino, Post Adjutant. 
911EventPic3.jpg

Andy Hopkins, Post Commander (centered in picture) with members of Celina's first responders who attended and supported the ceremony. 
