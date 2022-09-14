The City of Celina announced the appointees who will serve on all its Boards and Commissions for the 2022-23 year following City Council approval on Tuesday.
“I want to thank everyone who previously served on all of our Boards and Commissions,” Mayor Sean Terry said. “One of the defining values that reflects the spirit of our community is volunteer service, and those who served across our great history. It’s these difference makers who help make Celina the greatest place to live and grow.”
During the City Council Meeting on June 14, the Council adopted Resolution 2022-32, which required all current members to reapply for their position on Celina’s Boards and Commissions. The resolution allowed Celina City Council to evaluate the roles and qualifications of each Board and Commission member.
On July 1, applications were opened for appointments on the City’s website and social media platforms, and residents were encouraged to apply before the closing date of July 22. On Aug. 13, the City Council conducted in-person interviews for each of Celina’s nine Boards and Commissions. The appointees will begin serving their term immediately following City Council approval.
Below is a list of the newly-appointed members of the Celina Boards and Commissions:
Board of Adjustments
Staff Liaison: Dusty McAfee, Executive Director of Development Services
Members: Daniel Chavez, Matt Moore, Anthony Scudieri, Keith Wyly, and Lee Waddell
Community Development
Staff Liaison: Kimberly Brawner, Assistant City Manager – Public Services
Members: Morgan Brown, Lassine Konate, Juan Martinez, Russell McDaniel, Caroline Park, Ryan Samuelson, and Alan Upchurch
Downtown Commission
Staff Liaison: Anthony Satarino, Strategic Services Manager
Members: Michelle Baggett, Rachel Baty, Joseph Burke, Sable Coleman, Richard Gonzalez, Buddy Minett, Jack Ousley, Drew Smith, and Audrea Weimer
Economic Development
Staff Liaison: Alexis Jackson, Executive Director of Economic Development
Members: Allison Alvino, Clint Bissett, Daniel Gall, Sandra Martinez, and Kyle Rose
Fine Arts
Staff Liaison: Anthony Satarino, Strategic Services Manager
Members: Brian Bender, Tawnia King, Gina Overstreet, Sarah Phillips, Jennifer Samuelson, Jack Washington, and Brittany Yanniello
Library
Staff Liaison: Linda Shaw, Director of Library Services
