The city of Celina on Monday announced details for the 10th Annual Celina Cajun Fest, the city’s largest annual outdoor festival.
The event, which is free to the public, will take place on May 14 on the historic Downtown Celina Square from 2– 9 p.m.
While feasting on one of the largest crawfish boils in Texas, families and friends from around North Texas will enjoy live alligator shows, local vendors offering food, drinks, and unique items, and a large kid’s zone area with inflatables and carnival rides. Country music legend John Michael Montgomery will perform a free concert to close out the event.
“Celina Cajun Fest is our marquee annual event and offers our community and this region a chance to kick-off the summer season with a massive crawfish boil, a chance to enjoy excellent local foods and drinks, and entertainment and music that is enjoyable for all ages,” Mayor Sean Terry said. “This event has grown each year and is something that Celina residents look forward to sharing with friends from all over North Texas. It really gives folks a glimpse of the rich culture that exists here in our community.”
“Celina is so fortunate to have this historic Downtown Square," City Manager Jason Laumer said. "Celina Cajun Fest gives the Square a chance to come alive each year as thousands stroll through the activities and vendors that make this event so memorable. There are few cities that will host a free event where people can enjoy the spectacular food and festivities Celina Cajun Fest offers and get to enjoy a headline performer like John Michael Montgomery. Because of the generosity of our community and event sponsors, we look forward to this celebration on May 14."
While the event is free to the public, tickets for crawfish meals will be sold in advance, which includes 3 pounds. of crawfish, corn and potatoes. Tickets will go on sale beginning Thursday, at $20 per ticket or $30 per ticket day of the event. In addition, there will be a special Front Row Experience package, which will include an exclusive front row standing area for the concert and access to the VIP lounge at Two29 on the Square with a special Cajun-inspired dinner with private bar. Tickets for the Front Row Experience will be $200 per ticket. Service fees will be added to all online ticket sales. Free shuttle service will also be available from parking lots at Brookshire’s and Celina High School.
The City also released a list of this year’s sponsors for the 10th Annual Celina Cajun Fest, including Centurion American (Stage Sponsor), Mario Sinacola & Sons, Excavating, Inc. (Crawfish Sponsor), CoServ (Gator Show Sponsor), Hilltop Securities (Kid’s Zone Sponsor), Mathews State Farm Insurance (Shuttle Sponsor), and Andrew Thompson Agency, Farmers Insurance (Cup Sponsor). Additional sponsors for the event include Andy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting, CampGladiator, Hayes, Berry, White & VanZant LLP, Hemphill Orthodontics, Lamar Bank, Lone Star Roots, Messer, Fort, McDonald PLLC, Mobility Credit Union, and Pacheco Koch.
