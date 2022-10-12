Celina beware 2.jpg

A file photo from the 2021 Beware! of the Square event in Celina. 

 Courtesy of city of Celina / Facebook

The City of Celina has announced details for its annual Beware! Of the Square presented by Sinacola event. The event, which is free to the public, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4- 9 p.m. on the historic Downtown Square.

The City of Celina earned the designation of the "Halloween Capital of North Texas" in August 2021, and City officials expect the annual event to be the biggest and best Halloween celebration in North Texas.

