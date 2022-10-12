The City of Celina has announced details for its annual Beware! Of the Square presented by Sinacola event. The event, which is free to the public, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4- 9 p.m. on the historic Downtown Square.
The City of Celina earned the designation of the "Halloween Capital of North Texas" in August 2021, and City officials expect the annual event to be the biggest and best Halloween celebration in North Texas.
"This fall celebration is one of the largest and most fun things we do as a City each year," City Manager Jason Laumer said. "I think our residents and guests from around North Texas will quickly see why Celina is a Halloween destination when we turn our historic Downtown Square into a haunted and spooky spectacle."
Beware! Of the Square will feature trick-or-treating for the kids (until candy runs out) around the Downtown Square. The first 1,500 kids that visit the Celina Ace Hardware tent will receive a free trick-or-treat bag courtesy of the local hardware store. The featured movie on the outdoor screen will be "Hotel Transylvania" provided by Texas Homes & Land Real Estate, LLC.
The Celina High School Theatre Department will host the Haunted House courtesy of REX Real Estate for the second consecutive year. Beware! Of the Square will also feature pumpkin painting provided by Champion Waste & Recycling Services as well as a pumpkin derby courtesy of Legacy Hills Church. Pumpkins will be provided by Brookshire's Food & Pharmacy. Attendees will enjoy a large kids zone, escape room, carnival games, and plenty of photo opportunities throughout the Downtown Square.
Free shuttles courtesy of Baylor Scott & White Health will be available for attendees at Celina High School (3455 N Preston Rd) and Brookshire's Food & Pharmacy (675 E Sunset Blvd at Preston Rd).
The City of Celina would like to extend special thanks to its wonderful sponsors that make Beware! Of the Square a memorable event for those in attendance. This year's sponsors include Sinacola (Title Sponsor), Celina Ace Hardware (Trick-or-Treat Bags), Texas Homes & Land Real Estate, LLC. (Movie Sponsor), Brookshire's Food & Pharmacy (Pumpkins), Champion Waste & Recycling Services (Pumpkin Painting), Legacy Hills Church (Pumpkin Derby), REX Real Estate (Haunted House), and Baylor Scott & White Health (Shuttles).
A special thank you to our Partner sponsors, including Frontier Golf Carts, Centurion American, Hemphill Orthodontics, Nutrition Connection, Corwin Engineering, Inc., Texas Health Neighborhood Care & Wellness Prosper, Essex Association Management, ILP., Specialty Land Services, LLC., Garver USA, and Hilltop Securities.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.