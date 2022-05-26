The City of Celina announced the lineup for its annual Music Night on the Square series presented by Mario Sinacola & Sons Excavating, Inc. that will celebrate a variety of music genres across three Friday evenings this summer on the historic Downtown Square.
Music Night on the Square is free to the public and offers residents and friends of the community an opportunity to enjoy great entertainment along with the sights, sounds and tastes of Downtown Celina.
“The City of Celina is thrilled to host another Music on the Square series, which will be a highlight for our summer community gathers,” City Manager Jason Laumer said. “These three events will feature spectacular entertainment, music genres that everyone will enjoy and opportunity for our community to live our our motto of ‘Life Connected.’”
Below is the 2022 Music Night on the Square lineup:
June 17 (7:30 – 9:00 PM): Jon Hope & The Jackwagons (Country)
July 15 (7:30 – 9:00 PM): Radio Edit (Classic Rock Covers)
August 19 (7:30 – 9:00 PM): Buffett Beach Band (Trop Rock & Buffett Covers)
The City of Celina is known for its signature outdoor events, including Cajun Fest, Splash & Blast, Beware! Of the Square and Christmas on the Square. In addition, the city hosts Friday Night Markets once a month along with three Movie Night on the Square events on the historic Downtown Square this year. For a calendar of events or to learn more about life in Celina, visit lifeincelinatx.com.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
