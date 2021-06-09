The city of Celina announced plans today for the annual Splash and Blast celebration at Old Celina Park.
Splash and Blast is the city's yearly Fourth of July celebration. The event will take place on from 5-10 p.m. June 26 and is free to the public.
The event will include musical entertainment throughout the event by DJSC, the official DJ of the Dallas Cowboys. Country music entertainer Coffey Anderson will perform live on the Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. The evening will conclude with a 22-minute fireworks show and patriotic music celebration.
"Splash and Blast is our time as a community to celebrate the summer and this great nation in which we live," Celina Mayor Sean Terry said. "I hope everyone in Celina will plan to be at this year's event and invite friends from other cities to come to see what makes Celina such a great place to live."
The event will also include a kid's area with bounce houses, water slides, foam pit, craft area and a nine-hole putting course. Vendors will be on-site selling food, beverages and market items.
"The city of Celina loves to gather together, and Splash and Blast gives our community a chance to unite and celebrate our country just before Independence Day," City Manager Jason Laumer said. "This is one of the most exciting and fun events we host, and we hope families from around North Texas will plan to join us."
While parking is limited at Old Celina Park, free parking and shuttle service will be available from the parking lots at Celina High School and Brookshire's. Old Celina Park is located at 12670 FM 428 in Celina.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.