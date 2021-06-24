The city of Celina today announced an ongoing summer effort to repair streets and roads in the city that have been negatively impacted by weather and other determining factors.
The following list, provided by the city’s construction engineering team, provides details and maintenance timelines for the streets and neighborhoods that will be impacted as the city works to provide optimal driving surfaces.
1. South Arizona Drive between West Elm Street and W. Ash Street: June 4 through Sept. 25.
2. West Ash Street between South. Arizona Drive and South Colorado Drive: June 18 through Sept. 25.
3. S. Illinois Street between West Elm Street and West Ash Street: July 16 through August 6.
4. Carter Ranch subdivision: July 9 through Sept. 10
5. Creeks of Legacy subdivision: July 9 thorugh Sept. 10
6. High Point subdivision: July 9 through Sept. 10
7. North Preston Lake Estates subdivision: July 9 through Sept. 10
8. West Main Street between South Kentucky Drive and Dead End: July 30 through Sept. 30
Also undergoing maintenance throughout the summer will be several rural roads within the city limits. These include County Roads 52, 83, 86, 90, 101, 127 and 132. Parts of Choate Parkway, Preston Hills Circle and Glendenning Parkway will also be repaired.
A map of these repairs can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3gTTuty.
“Maintaining the best streets and roadways is a top priority for the city,” City Manager Jason Laumer said. “Having excellent streets and roads is one of the most important things we can do in Celina to protect the safety of our residents and guests. As the city works on our repairs, we will continue to communicate with Collin County as they provide repair services to county roads outside the city limits.”
Residents are can report other roads and street surfaces within the city limits needing repairs by providing pictures and location descriptions through the Celina LifeConnected App on their smart phones or by calling the city at 972-392-2682.
