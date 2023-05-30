Celina file

File photo 

Karla Stovall will act as Celina's interim city manager, according to a city announcement shared on Tuesday, May 30. 

According to a statement released by the city of Celina at 3:40 p.m., Celina Mayor Ryan Tubbs announced Stovall's appointment as acting city manager. 

Karla Stovall

Karla Stovall

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments