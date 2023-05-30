Karla Stovall will act as Celina's interim city manager, according to a city announcement shared on Tuesday, May 30.
According to a statement released by the city of Celina at 3:40 p.m., Celina Mayor Ryan Tubbs announced Stovall's appointment as acting city manager.
The announcement comes after the city confirmed the resignation of City Manager Jason Laumer on Friday, May 26. Laumer served as Celina's city manager starting in 2017.
“The City Council and I are grateful for Mr. Laumer’s years of service and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Tubbs said in a May 26 statement released by the city of Celina. “We also appreciate the diligence of the city’s staff as we navigate this transition. We will continue the critical work before us as we bring first-class amenities to our residents and businesses while honoring the storied heritage of this community.”
The city council is slated to meet on June 13, when it will discuss the search for a successor and to discuss the appointment of an interim city manger.
The city of Celina announced Friday that its city manager has resigned.
Stovall has served as assistant city manager with the city of Celina since October 2019. She previously served as chief financial officer for the town of Little Elm before coming to Celina.
"I am pleased to announce that Assistant City Manager Karla Stovall will serve as Celina's Acting City Manager," Tubbs said in the city's May 30 statement. "Karla brings a wealth of knowledge and loyal service to the city of Celina, its staff, and the city council. She will effectively be able to aid the city in a seamless transition period. I am grateful to Karla for agreeing to bear this high responsibility in the immediate days ahead."
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
