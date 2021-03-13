In the face of rapid expansion, Celina is looking to keep in stride when it comes to water infrastructure.
Kim Brawner, the city’s Public Services executive director, told Celina City Council members on Tuesday that one of the reasons Celina skated through Winter Storm Uri relatively easily is because of its water storage capabilities.
“But the storage is contingent upon how many houses we build,” she added. “So what we’re going to do is we’re going to build a really, really big storage tank.”
During its Tuesday meeting, the Celina City Council approved a maximum $10.3 million construction project that is set to yield a new storage tank that can hold 6 million gallons of water.
The tank, expected to be operational by November 2022, will establish the first of four tank sites around the city, Brawner said. It will also be the first of a future four-tank farm located at the Celina Road Pump Station.
“Keep in mind that ultimately, the city of Celina at buildout will need about 100 million gallons of water a day,” Brawner told council members. “We will be (The Upper Trinity Regional Water District’s) largest water consumer when we’re fully built out.”
Celina currently has 4 million gallons of storage available for the city, Brawner said. During the previous summer season the average 24-hour water use was 5.1 million gallons.
The city’s current deal with the Upper Trinity Regional Water District involves a take or pay plan, Brawner said.
“If we have sufficient storage on site, then we can manage our peaks, and our public works crews can manage it so we don’t have to increase our subscription until it’s absolutely necessary,” Brawner said. “This tank will allow us the flexibility to do that.”
The water tank will measure out at 65 feet high and 70 feet wide, Brawner said. Its location at the Celina Road Pump Station will land next to an existing 1 million-gallon tank that will stay in place for the time being, providing a total of 7 million gallons for storage space at the facility. The 1 million-gallon tank will eventually be demolished when newer tanks are added to the farm, Brawner said.
The new tank also presents an opportunity for art murals that could “brand” Celina, Brawner said. The tank design includes a veneer that, if the city encourages it, could allow for painted murals.
Also on Tuesday, the council approved the design for an expansion from a 0.95 MGD (million gallons per day) water treatment plant to 3 MGD.
Brawner said the plant was expanded last year from 0.3 MGD, which cost about $14 million.
“We are running at 0.6% of what the existing capacity is for the current development,” she said. “We’re not in violation, we’re fine, we’re trying to get ahead of the ball for the next round.”
Brawner added that the council will likely be asked in the next month to approve a 5 MGD design.
“Because of the timeline it takes to get this thing designed and approved, we have to get ahead of this,” she said. “We’re blowing and growing, we’ve got all this new development coming in, we don’t want this to be the reason we can’t continue to grow.”
Treatment plant expansions take about three and a half years, Brawner said. The current project, set at a maximum cost of $2.7 million, could begin in April and be operational by spring of 2024.
