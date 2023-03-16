Celina Council chambers file

The Celina City Council Chambers, located at 112 N. Colorado. 

 Audrey Henvey / Celina Record / Star Local Media

Celina will move forward on two agreements with the chamber of commerce following 3-2 votes by the city council.

During its Tuesday regular meeting, the Celina City Council considered two proposed agreements between the city and Greater Celina Chamber of Commerce. One partnership entailed a marketing services agreement while another was an economic development agreement.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

