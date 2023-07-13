Sutton Fields East

The annexation and zoning of 110 acres for the Sutton Fields East development has been approved by the Celina City Council.

During its Tuesday, July 11 regular meeting, the council approved an item for expedited annexation of the property. The land, located north of Frontier Parkway and west of Bothwell Boulevard, was in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. According to Celina Planning Director Madhuri Mohan, a July 2021 development outlined the future annexation and zoning of the property.

Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

