The annexation and zoning of 110 acres for the Sutton Fields East development has been approved by the Celina City Council.
During its Tuesday, July 11 regular meeting, the council approved an item for expedited annexation of the property. The land, located north of Frontier Parkway and west of Bothwell Boulevard, was in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. According to Celina Planning Director Madhuri Mohan, a July 2021 development outlined the future annexation and zoning of the property.
The project continues the same development patterns as the existing Sutton Fields neighborhood, Mohan said. Sutton Fields East will have an amenity center with an open shade structure, playground, bathrooms and a swimming pool, she said.
The development will also include concrete trails around ponds and within open spaces. According to a concept plan shared by the city, the development is slated to include 245 total lots for phase one and 205 total lots for phase two. The plan includes a total of 8.3 acres of public open space, according to the concept plan.
Mohan said development requirements include that a maximum of 85% of the lots will be 50-foot lots and that a minimum of 15% of lots will be 60-foot lots.
Both the planning and zoning commission and city staff recommended approval for the project.
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
