Celina has moved into the design phase for its “next big park.”
Fresh off the heels of approving a master plan for the 100-acre park, the Celina City Council approved a $2.5 million agreement with Dunaway Associates for design of phase one of the park.
Dunaway Associates was also used for master planning services. The scope of services for the phase one design project includes a professional topographical survey, landscape architectural, architectural and engineering services, according to city documentation.
A city document states that the scope of services and fee schedule is based on an approved program and approximate total construction budget of $30 million with contingency.
Among a list of “key program items” for phase one is lighted diamond fields, lighted multi-use fields, eight lighted pickleball courts, pond and open space, two concrete trails, a playground, a pavilion, a restroom and concession building, soft surface trails and nine holes of disc golf.
The Wilson Creek Park Master Plan, approved in July, includes budgeting for both the overall project as well as for a phase one. While the phase one budget comes in at $30 million, the park’s overall budget is about $50.8 million.
The agreement was approved as part of the Celina City Council’s consent agenda during an Aug. 21 special meeting.
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
