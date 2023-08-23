Wilson Creek Park concept design

A concept design for Celina's future Wilson Creek Park as depicted in the city's master planning document. 

 Concept design accessed through public city of Celina documents

Celina has moved into the design phase for its “next big park.”

Fresh off the heels of approving a master plan for the 100-acre park, the Celina City Council approved a $2.5 million agreement with Dunaway Associates for design of phase one of the park.


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

