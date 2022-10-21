Celina Council chambers file

The Celina City Council Chambers, located at 112 N. Colorado. 

The city of Celina has approved a funding agreement that will support a project to provide asphalt improvements for a portion of Parvin Road.

During its most recent meeting on Oct. 11, the Celina City Council unanimously approved an agreement with Denton County that will provide funds for the reconstruction of Parvin Road from east of FM 1835 to Legacy Drive. As part of the agreement, Denton County is slated to provide $500,000 towards the project.

