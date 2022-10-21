The city of Celina has approved a funding agreement that will support a project to provide asphalt improvements for a portion of Parvin Road.
During its most recent meeting on Oct. 11, the Celina City Council unanimously approved an agreement with Denton County that will provide funds for the reconstruction of Parvin Road from east of FM 1835 to Legacy Drive. As part of the agreement, Denton County is slated to provide $500,000 towards the project.
According to city documents, the project involves reconstructing a portion of Parvin Road from the existing gravel road to an asphalt roadway.
The projected total cost of the project is expected to be around $2.9 million, although Celina Assistant City Manager Kim Brawner noted that the project has not yet gone out to bid. Tellus Development is slated to contribute $800,000 to the project, and the remaining amount is expected to be shared between the town of Prosper and city of Celina.
“We do have that in available funding today,” Brawner told council members. “We met with Prosper last week, they seemed in favor of it. So this is a first step in securing all the funding for this project.”
Brawner added that the city was recently notified that Prosper ISD is looking to accelerate construction of a middle school at Parvin Road and Teel Parkway
“It’s even more needed for the parents,” she said. “A lot of our Sutton Fields residents will use this to get their kids to school for Prosper ISD, so this will help them tremendously.”
