celina government center.jpg

Plans are underway to bring a new government center to Celina. 

 Conceptual rendering courtesy of city of Celina

Celina is moving forward on plans to bring a new government center to the area that will include a new library space.

During its regular Tuesday meeting, the Celina City Council unanimously approved an agreement for master planning services for the project. The agreement, made with Harley Ellis Devereaux (HED), was in an amount not to exceed $242,937.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

