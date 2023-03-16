Celina Coppell Lake Breeze

An updated concept plan for the Coppell Lake Breeze development was presented to the Celina City Council on Tuesday.  

The Celina City Council has approved a rezoning item for 10 acres in the northwest quadrant of the Dallas North Tollway and Collin County Outer Loop.

The item, approved in a 5-0 vote by the council, zones the land to a planned development with Dallas North Tollway Overlay District (DNTO) base zoning and additional permitted multifamily development use. Specifically, the land is located at the northwest corner of future Celina Parkway and County Road 52. The project has been dubbed “Coppell Lake Breeze.”

