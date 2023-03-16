The Celina City Council has approved a rezoning item for 10 acres in the northwest quadrant of the Dallas North Tollway and Collin County Outer Loop.
The item, approved in a 5-0 vote by the council, zones the land to a planned development with Dallas North Tollway Overlay District (DNTO) base zoning and additional permitted multifamily development use. Specifically, the land is located at the northwest corner of future Celina Parkway and County Road 52. The project has been dubbed “Coppell Lake Breeze.”
According to the presentation, the applicant originally requested zoning for surface parked multifamily use, including multiple wavers to design standards. At the time, the city’s planning and zoning commission denied the request.
“The applicant has since revised its request to better meet regulations,” the presentation stated.
McAfee said the applicant’s revised request includes a combination of MF(multifamily)-3 and MF-2 uses. The MF-3 use is an urban living product type with structured parking, which is allowed by right on the property in question. The revised request proposes MF-3 use on the southern half of the property and surfaced-parked multifamily use on the northern half. The latter product is not technically allowed by the zoning ordinance, McAfee said, hence the rezoning request.
A city staff presentation noted that the applicant’s new proposal includes a multifamily product type that would allow for a transition from lower-density multifamily to the north to the more intense uses expected south and west of the land.
McAfee said Tuesday that city staff’s recommendation had gone from a strong denial to a “softer” denial. He also noted that the Celina City Council had final approval authority for the request. The presentation stated that the property is located in an area that was intended for high-value, regional mixed-use developments.
“Allowing lower-value development on the corner of the DNT/CCOL (Collin County Outer Loop) damages the long-range tax base,” the city staff presentation notes.
Mayor Sean Terry and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Wendie Wigginton both spoke in favor of the transition of housing product types.
The city council approved the zoning item in a 5-0 vote. Councilmember Andy Hopkins was not present at the meeting.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
