Celina station 3.png

A rendering of phase 3 of the Celina Station development, which was amended to allow for multifamily development in July.  

 Rendering courtesy of city of Celina

A third phase for the Celina Station development fronting Preston Road has been approved for providing multifamily as the development aims to provide a “gateway” experience into Celina’s downtown.

During its July 12 regular meeting, Celina City Council members unanimously approved an amendment to a planned development that allows for multifamily development in an area that previously had a base zoning for commercial development.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments