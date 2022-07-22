A third phase for the Celina Station development fronting Preston Road has been approved for providing multifamily as the development aims to provide a “gateway” experience into Celina’s downtown.
During its July 12 regular meeting, Celina City Council members unanimously approved an amendment to a planned development that allows for multifamily development in an area that previously had a base zoning for commercial development.
The land is generally located at the southwest corner of Ash Street and Preston Road. The amendment allows for multifamily development behind the front retail pads, and Phase 2 (the middle) of the commercial office development.
Work on the development, dubbed Celina Station, is currently underway with retail pads vertical today, Celina Development Services Director Dusty McAfee said. McAfee said part of the development pattern is strong imagery with attention to detail in terms of architectural treatment, including features that aim to mimic downtown Celina.
“This is part of the downtown master plan, preserving this corner intersection as kind of a southeastern gateway into downtown, so basically the design standards were intended to be much higher,” McAfee said.
He added that the developers used a railroad theme when it came to property design, adding in local ties such as bobcat prints in paving areas in concept designs .
“Although this is suburban retail development, it is very much customized to fit Celina,” McAfee said.
Phase 3 of the development which comprises the multifamily element dubbed “The Depot,” would also include a heavy brick and masonry flavor, McAfee said.
The development would integrate with a linear trail associated with nearby Traditions Park.
“The post-COVID-19 market does not necessarily support as much commercial as originally zoned on the property, as Ash Street is not an obvious big box corner,” McAfee said when discussing policy considerations for the item.
“The station established a strong visual connection to Celina and its history with murals, decorative paving, gateway monumentation and railroad themed architectural brick, and The Depot, phase 3 that’s proposed this evening, continues that theme,” he added.
Developer obligations presented with the amendment stipulated that the developer would be required to reconstruct Ash Street with on-street parallel parking, a 10-foot sidewalk with an enlarged landscape buffer, a bi-directional separated multi-modal bike trail and a raised landscape median.
“And again with Ash Street being reconstructed by the developer from Oklahoma to Preston, it allows that gateway entrance into the southeastern part of downtown to be basically new and nice and fresh earlier than what it would be otherwise,” McAfee later added.
The item was presented to the council with unanimous support from the Planning and Zoning Commission and with recommended approval from city staff.
The City Council approved the amendment unanimously. Councilman Philip Ferguson was not present at the meeting.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.