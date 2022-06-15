Celina has approved a mix of zoning uses including single family, multifamily and commercial on 1,100 acres of land off of Preston Road.
After approving the annexation of approximately 1,100 acres of land at the southwest corner of Preston and Marilee roads on Tuesday, the Celina City Council approved zoning for the Rasor Ranch planned development.
The approvals on Tuesday come after the City Council approved a development agreement for the site in February, which outlined future annexation and zoning, said Dusty McAfee, executive director of Development Services with the city.
The zoning approved Tuesday outlines a mix of uses for the expanse of land, which stretches from Preston Road to the future Celina Parkway. According to a presentation to the city, the development will comprise a new neighborhood that includes attached single family lots, detached single family lots, commercial, office and retail, multifamily zoning. The site also includes some industrial zoning.
McAfee said the zoning allows for a diverse mix of lot and housing types, as per the city’s comprehensive plan.
The zoning limits single family residential development to a maximum of 3,800 lots, with townhomes limited to 10% of lots. A minimum 10% of single family lots must be at least 70 feet wide, and a minimum 10% must be lots 55-60 feet or wider.
In addition, the zoning standards allow for commercial development at Marilee Road or Celina Parkway frontage.
Multifamily development would be limited to 750 units total. Single-family development for rent would be limited to 250 units.
McAfee said developer obligations include allowing three acres for a future fire station and space for two future elementary school sites. Fifteen acres are also dedicated adjacent to Bonfire Park.
According to city documentation, plans include a required minimum of three amenity centers dispersed throughout the development. The overall development is also slated to be bisected with a hike and bike trail that runs parallel with the floodplain.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
