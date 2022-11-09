This marks the first time Celina has won a State Marching Championship, according to the Texas University Interscholastic League.
This year, Anna took second place for the 4A division contest, and Canton took third place.
The band's show this year, dubbed "Origami," was inspired by a winter guard show titled “A Thousand Cranes” performed by the group Aimachi, Celina Band Director Jon Weddle told The Celina Record for a previous story.
On the field, large origami figures serve as backdrops to Celina band and color guard members throughout the performance. In between sounding out notes, band members posed in ways that emulated folded paper figurines.
The show included the pieces “Libertango” by Astor Piazzolla/arranged by Steve Vento; “Cinema Paradiso” by Ennio Morricone/arranged by Steve Vento and “Imaginarium” by Randall Standridge/arranged by Steve Vento.
“We wanted to create a show that was sophisticated and offered a variety of loud and soft moments to draw the audience members in,” Weddle said. “This was a very different approach that we were nervous the kids would have trouble buying into but they did and ran with it.”
The show’s creation and presentation came after months of planning and preparation. Weddle said the first design meeting for the show took place in spring 2022. Preparations included hiring a new show designer, arranger, drill writer and visual technician, and band camp for students began in July.
