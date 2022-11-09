HOCO 13.jpg

The Celina Band performs its show "Origami" during the 2022 Celina homecoming game. 

 Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

This year's Celina marching band is no stranger to making history, and it did so once again on Wednesday night. 

The band was named state champions for the 4A division of the State UIL marching contest Wednesday night. 

HOCO 9.jpg

The Celina Band performs its show "Origami" during the 2022 Celina homecoming game. 
HOCO 19.jpg

The Celina Band performs its show "Origami" during the 2022 Celina homecoming game. 
HOCO 20.jpg

The Celina Band performs its show "Origami" during the 2022 Celina homecoming game. 
HOCO 22.jpg

The Celina Band performs its show "Origami" during the 2022 Celina homecoming game. 
HOCO 17.jpg

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments