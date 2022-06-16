Forty-nine people will be asked to reapply for their positions on city boards and commissions in order to continue participating following a split-vote decision by Celina City Council members.
During the tail end of its Tuesday meeting, the Celina City Council voted 3-2 to have current city boards and commission members reapply for their positions as part of an evaluation of the groups.
Newly-sworn-in City Council members Tony Griggs and Philip Ferguson and Council member Jay Pierce voted in favor of the resolution. Council members Andy Hopkins and Mindy Koehne voted against the resolution. Council member Wendie Wigginton was not present for that portion of the meeting.
Hopkins made an initial move to deny the motion, which failed in a 2-3 vote.
According to the city website, boards and commissions terms typically run between two and three years. The city’s most recent round of appointments to boards and commissions members occurred in October.
The item was on the agenda after an inquiry by Pierce and Wigginton to the City Manager’s office, the city confirmed.
The resolution approved Tuesday indicates the city will evaluate its boards and commissions and that “in order to evaluate their qualifications and roles it is necessary for current members of city boards and commissions to reapply for their position.”
According to the approved resolution, the “Celina City Council desires current members to continue their services during such evaluation period.”
According to the city of Celina, applications for the positions will open July 1 and will close July 22.
On August 13, the council will conduct applicant interviews for boards and commissions. The council is slated to meet in executive session on Sept. 13 to discuss applicants and then will make appointments to various boards and commissions that same day. Boards and commission members will be formally seated on Oct. 1.
The only committee that is not being included in the re-evaluation process is the Board of Adjustments. During the meeting, Strategic Services Manager Anthony Satarino said the Celina City Attorney recommended that the board not be included in order to keep in line with local government code stipulations.
The city confirmed that all boards and commissions will still be meeting while the city goes through the process.
As of Thursday afternoon, the city confirmed that it had received one resignation letter from one of the groups.
