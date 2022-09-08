“Just think about it. All the lives that will be saved by what we’re doing today.”
With that remark from Denton County Judge Andy Eads, the city of Celina rang in the groundbreaking of its third fire station.
The Thursday morning ceremony marked the official beginning of construction on a forthcoming fire station that will be located at 4400 FM 1385. The milestone comes after the Celina City Council gave the green light for construction during its July meeting.
Fire Chief Mark Medtker said the new station will give the department a presence on the far west side of Celina, as well as in the region.
“This is the first fire station built on 1385, so there’ll be a day when there may be 60,000 to 80,000 people living on this road one day, and it’s going to be huge. It’s a big area,” Metdker said, adding that the station will be at the location for the next 100 to 200 years. “And we’ll be serving the citizens in this area from now on. So it’s a historic occasion.”
The building, which features five bays, will eventually house a ladder truck, an engine and an ambulance, making the facility a three-company station.
The fire station is Celina’s first in Denton County and will also be located next to a Prosper ISD elementary school.
"Being able to serve our citizens on the 1385 corridor, our run times are going to drop dramatically,” Celina Mayor Sean Terry said Thursday.
Terry added that there will be talks with nearby Aubrey and Pilot Point about regional partnerships as well.
With construction on such a project usually taking 12-14 months, Metdker said the building would likely be complete around the third quarter of 2023. Projections presented at the July City Council meeting indicated the station is expected to be operational by October 2023.
“There’s no other station like this,” Metdker said Thursday. “It’s a one-of-a-kind station. No one else has a station like this, so this is our custom design.”
The station is also slated to include a community room, which Metdker said would allow citizens to host meetings.
“So we’re very excited about it,” Metdker said. “It’s a big station, it’s beautiful to look at, it’s aesthetically pleasing. It’s a great addition to the area.”
In February, the city approved a long-term map of where future fire and police stations will be located. See the map here.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.