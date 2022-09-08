“Just think about it. All the lives that will be saved by what we’re doing today.” 

With that remark from Denton County Judge Andy Eads, the city of Celina rang in the groundbreaking of its third fire station. 

Fire groundbreaking 3.jpg
fire groundbreaking 4.jpg
fire groundbreaking 1.jpg
fire groundbreaking 2.jpg
CELINA FIRE STATION 3 RENDERING 11024_1.jpg

A rendering of Celina Fire Station 3 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

