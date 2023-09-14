Collin named a 'great college to work for' for sixth year
Collin College is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to the Great Colleges to Work For program. This marks the sixth year the college has been recognized in the program (2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2012).
The results, which will be distributed on Sept. 15 in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education, are based on a survey of 194 colleges and universities. Results are reported for small, medium and large institutions with Collin College included among the large institutions. In all, 72 of those institutions achieved “Great College to Work For” recognition for specific best practices and policies.
Collin College was also one of only four large category community colleges that was named to the Great Colleges Honor Roll, a status granted to community colleges each year that are highlighted most across the recognition categories.
Collin College won honors in the following areas:
Job Satisfaction and Support
Compensation and Benefits
Professional Development
Mission and Pride
Supervisor/Department Chair Effectiveness
“It is an honor to receive this award for the sixth time and to achieve honor roll institution status,” said Dr. Neil Matkin, Collin College District president. “Collin College is an exceptional institution of higher education because of the work of our innovative and dedicated faculty and staff who put students first every day. Truly, there is no place I would rather be than at Collin College.”
The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institution questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.
The Great Colleges to Work For program is one of the largest and most respected workplace-recognition programs in the country.
Celina Oktoberfest is Oct. 14
The Celina Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Oktoberfest in the downtown square from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 14.
The event will include games, giant inflatables, over 100 vendors, live music and more.
