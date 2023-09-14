3-d dance.jpg

3-D Dance has opened its Celina location

 Courtesy of Celina Economic Development Corporation

3-D Dance is now open in Celina. 

The business, located at 3260 South Preston Road, partners with parents to "grow great kids through dance." 


